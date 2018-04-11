× David’s Rigatoni Pesto With Sausage & Arugula!

Rigatoni Pesto With Sausage & Arugula

1 Tbs. Olive Oil

1 Lb. Italian Sausage (Hot) Cut Into 1/4 Inch Discs

4-6 Oz. Arugula (Optional)

4 Tbs. Pesto Sauce (From A Jar) Moss Recipe Also Online

¼ Cup Plus Cooking Water From Pasta

1 Lb. Rigatoni Cooked Per Package Instructions/Reserve 1 Cup Water

Heat Olive Oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Layer sausage discs to cover bottom of pan and cook til nicely browned and slightly crispy. Turn all of the sausage over and continue to cook until done. It should be a nice golden color on both sides. Add a 1/4 cup of pasta water to the pan and move the sausage around dissolving the sausage bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Add arugula (optional) to pan with sausage and toss til wilted. If the pan is a little dry, add a little more pasta water. In a pasta bowl (or in the pan if its big enough), combine cooked rigatoni with sausage mixture and pesto sauce. If it’s a little dry, add more water. If you want more pesto sauce, you know what to do!

ENJOY!