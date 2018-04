SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two eastbound lanes of a portion of the Ohio Turnpike have reopened in Summit County after a crash.

ALERT UPDATE: Right & center lanes now open EB @ MP 183.9 (Summit Co) following a traffic crash. LL remains closed. Traffic back up 2.5 miles to MP 181.4. All eastbound #OHTPK traffic remains diverted off the roadway at x-180 (SR 8 – Akron). — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) April 11, 2018

It happened at just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at the 183 mile marker.

Traffic is being diverted to Route 8.

