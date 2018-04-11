× Bill named for Alianna DeFreeze goes before Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio– A bill named after murdered 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze will go before the Ohio Senate on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old was last seen on Jan. 26, 2017 getting off an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue in Cleveland. Her body was found three days later in an abandoned house.

DeFreeze’s mother reported her missing when she learned Alianna never made it to school.

Senate Bill 82, or “Alianna Alert,” would require schools to notify parents within two hours if the student fails to arrive in class and does not have an excused absence.

The bill was introduced in March 2017 and was referred to a senate committee.

Christopher Whitaker was convicted of 10 counts, including aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping. He was sentenced to death.

