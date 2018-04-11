Another day care cited for not reporting child abuse suspicions in Aniya Day-Garrett case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Another day care is accused of not reporting child abuse suspicions in the Aniya Day-Garrett case.

According to an inspection report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Get Ready Set Grow Childcare Center in Euclid, "failed to immediately notify their local public children services agency of suspicions that a child had been abused or neglected."

*Read the entire inspection report*

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid on March 11 for an unresponsive child. Four-year-old Aniya was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The little girl's mother and the mother's boyfriend are charged in her death.

Earlier this month, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services cited another day care that Aniya attended, Harbor Crest Childcare Academy, for not immediately reporting suspected abuse to local family case workers.

