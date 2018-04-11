Alternative school principal indicted on sexual battery charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a principal at Education Alternatives School in Bedford has been indicted on nine counts of sexual battery.

Court records say Courtney Alfred was indicted Tuesday. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges later this month.

Alfred was arrested by Bedford police last month after a former student told police he had sexual contact with her when he was a juvenile.

Alfred pleaded not guilty last month in Bedford Municipal Court.

Deputy Police Chief Rick Suts said Alfred was arrested at the school after the victim, who is now 18, told police the two had a sexual relationship while he was a juvenile and a student at the school.

The teen also showed police a video clip he said was the two of them engaging in a sexual act. Police say the suspect’s face could not be seen but a tattoo visible on the video matched her tattoo.

Attorney Vince Ruffa, who represents Alfred, says his client has never been in legal trouble and denies the allegations.

