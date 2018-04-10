Weather: Partly sunny, chance of flurries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Warmth on the 8-day looks to be brief, but at least it’s something. The FOX 8 weather team forecast this warm up back on March 22nd. We were a few days early with it :)

Expect more rain late Saturday night/early Sunday with falling temperatures next week. Temperatures will be cooler but not cold. Anticipate above normal rainfall to finish out the month of April/early May.

Do we see more big temperature changes in spring here in Cleveland then years ago? Not really. In fact, there is no discernible trend since 1975

Here is your 8-day forecast: