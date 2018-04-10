Warrensville Heights High School student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Warrensville Heights High School student has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

The diagnosis was first reported as viral in a press release issued by the Warrensville Heights City School District Board of Education. A statement is also posted on the district’s website. The diagnosis was updated Tuesday morning.

The student is out of school and being treated, and the district says it is hopeful for a full recovery.

According to Superintendent Donald J. Jolly II, there is no evidence that the high school was the source of the student’s illness. But as a precaution the high school was thoroughly cleaned overnight before students returned to class today.

The release states that the district is further working with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to ensure it takes all appropriate steps in addressing this situation.

“Parents, students and community members should be assured that the student will not return to the High School until receiving medical clearance,” Superintendent Donald Jolly said in the release. “Parents who are concerned about their children should make sure their child is up to date on all vaccinations, including the vaccinations preventing Hib and meningococcal disease.”