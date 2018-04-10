Wadsworth police, BCI at home of missing 98-year-old woman

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Wadsworth police and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents were at the home of a missing 98-year-old Wadsworth woman.

Margaret Douglas was reported missing from her home on Portage St. around 9 a.m. Monday. An out-of-town relative called police after learning that Douglas’ friends had not been in contact with her in nearly four days, police said in a news release.

Police said Douglas does not own a vehicle.

Officers determined that Douglas was last seen at her home last Thursday.

An Ohio BCI Crime Scene Unit arrived at Douglas’ Portage Ave. home Monday evening. It remained on scene early Tuesday while investigators took pictures and gathered evidence.

Wadsworth police told Fox 8 they would release additional information in a news release sometime Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Wadsworth police had asked neighbors living in the area to check their porches, under their decks, garages, sheds, and any other area a person could easily hide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the the Wadsworth Police Department at 330-334-1511.

