Veterinary hospital raises thousands to help police get new K-9 officer

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - It was a special day for a local police department.

In December 2017, the South Euclid Police Department lost one of its K-9 officers, Oktane, to cancer.

The price to add another K-9 to the force was about $13,000.

VCA Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists in Warrensville Heights helped to take care of Oktane when he was ill and they wanted to do something for the department after their loss.

The practice set out to hopefully raise a thousand dollars to go toward the cost of a new K-9.

But on Tuesday, Great Lakes Veterinary presented the police department's K-9 foundation with a $16,000 check instead!

The hospital collected the money with a social media campaign, donation jars and it held a dog treat bake sale to raise the money.