× University Hospitals replacing director of fertility center

CLEVELAND – University Hospitals announced on Tuesday that James Goldfarb, MD, the Division Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, will leave that position to focus on coordinating all UH Fertility Clinic patient care.

James Liu, MD, Chairman of the Department of OB/GYN will now be heading the fertility clinic lab.

In a statement, the hospital also said that, “In addition to our equipment upgrades, including new tanks, alarms, surveillance and remote monitoring systems, we have added additional staff to accommodate increased patient volume.”

The temperature of the tissue storage bank at the UH Ahuja Medical Center fertility clinic unexpectedly fluctuated on March 4, jeopardizing the viability of more than 4,000 eggs and embryos. 950 patients were affected by the incident.

At the time it happened in early March, UH said the failure involved 2,000 eggs and embryos, and 700 patients.

In a letter sent to impacted patients, UH also said the clinic knew the tank was not working properly for several weeks. The health system said an autofill system that adds liquid nitrogen to the tank to keep eggs and embryos frozen was not working, and employees were manually filling the tank for several weeks.

Also, an alarm system on the tank designed to alert employees to temperature changes was off.

Continuing coverage of the UH fertility clinic here