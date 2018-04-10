× Six Ohio cities land on list of best places to live

CLEVELAND– Six Ohio cities landed on a recent list of best places to live.

U.S. News and World Report considered factors like unemployment, commute times, average salary, crime rate and quality of health care.

The top five spots in the country went to Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Denver, Colorado. San Juan, Puerto Rico; Stockton, California; and Bakersfield, California ended up on the bottom.

While Cleveland was No. 104 on the best places to live, it was No. 45 on the list of best places to retire.

The Northeast city is considered a better value when it comes to cost of living. Experts highlighted attractions, like the East Fourth entertainment district, three professional sports teams and the Cleveland Metroparks.

“In recent years, Cleveland has been enjoying a renaissance, especially after its polluted Cuyahoga River famously caught fire in 1969. Today, this metro area on the banks of Lake Erie is experiencing growth and revitalization. With continued development, opportunities abound for construction workers and electricians, as well as for professionals in the medical and IT sectors,” U.S. News and World Report said.

But Cleveland has a less healthy job market, lower education score and higher crime compared to other similarly-sized areas. The weather also hurts the city’s score.

Columbus performed the best out of Ohio cities at No. 36, getting credit for Ohio State University and its surrounding businesses, and prosperous economy.

Cincinnati was ranked at 49, Dayton at 82, Toledo at 102 and Youngstown at 108.

