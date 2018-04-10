Painesville judge hands down another creative sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - A Painesville judge handed down a creative sentence Tuesday for a student accused of stealing a life ring.

The student had been caught on surveillance video stealing the ring from Lake Metroparks. He was charged with criminal mischief and faced up to 60 days in jail. But, since the student was a senior, Judge Michael Cicconetti decided to cut him a break and not send him to jail.

Instead, the judge handed down one of his infamous "creative" sentences.

The student must spend 4 days in June handing out fliers for 8 hours a day. The fliers will have information on what to do if you see someone drowning.

Oh, and along with the fliers? Lifesavers candy. Of course.