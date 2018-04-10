× Ohio House speaker resigns amid FBI talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he’s resigning from office amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.

Rosenberger released a statement Tuesday night saying that while he believes all of his actions as speaker have been “ethical and lawful,” he understands the inquiry could take some time to resolve.

The term-limited Republican from Clarksville says there are many important issues facing the state and Ohioans deserve elected leaders who are able to devote their “full and undivided attention” to these matters.

The 36-year-old Rosenberger told the Dayton Daily News on Friday that he hired Columbus attorney David Axelrod, a former federal prosecutor, “as a precautionary measure.” He says the FBI has been asking questions but has not subpoenaed him or told him he’s under investigation.

The bureau declined to confirm or deny any investigation.

The Daily News reported Tuesday that FBI questioning surrounds an August trip to Europe sponsored by the Republican electoral group GOPAC.

Rosenberger says his resignation will take effect May 1.