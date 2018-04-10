North Royalton police investigating after shooting at York Road home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton police are untangling a shooting that left one injured and 4 others in custody Tuesday night.

According to police, a homeowner on York Road found two unknown people in his garage when he arrived home. There was "some sort of altercation" that resulted in the homeowner shooting one of the intruders.

The two unkown people ran from the garage into a waiting car with two people already inside it. The car drove from the house to a nearby parking lot at York and Sprague. At that point, two of the occupants jumped from the car and started running. The injured person was left in the parking lot. The driver of the car drove away from the scene.

The driver was later apprehended in Parma. The two suspects on foot were caught by North Royalton police. The injured person was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police tell Fox 8 that they have also taken the homeowner into custody while they "sort everything out."

No further details were available.