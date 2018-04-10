× Man found guilty of murder in fight over stolen dirt bike

AKRON, Ohio– A Streetsboro man was found guilty of killing another man over a stolen dirt bike.

A Summit County jury convicted William Knight, 64, of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. He will be sentenced on April 23 and faces life in prison.

Keith Johnson, 24, of Akron was shot and killed on March 20, 2017 on Danmead Avenue in Akron.

It started when a dirt bike belonging to Knight’s son-in-law was stolen in February 2016. They found it for sale on a social media site and made arrangements to meet the seller.

Knight, his daughter and his son-in-law confronted Johnson. Prosecutors said Johnson tried to flee on the bike, but the son-in-law grabbed it to try to stop him.

As Johnson was driving away, Knight shot him in the head, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Defense attorneys argued Knight was acting in self-defense.

