AKRON, Ohio-- A house fire in Akron claimed the life of a man Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Beechwood Drive near Copley Road.

A resident arrived to find the house full of smoke and called for help. When firefighters got to the scene, they removed a man from the building.

Fire officials said he was deceased.

No firefighters were injured.