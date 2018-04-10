× Man charged with arson in two Olmsted Township house fires

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Authorities arrested a suspect in two Olmsted Township house fires.

The fires happened on April 1 on Bagley Road and Bronson Road within two hours of each other. They were about 2 miles apart.

Both houses were vacant and no one was injured. Investigators ruled them arson and offered a reward for information.

Olmsted Township police said Robert Wey, 28, was named a person of interest within the first 24 hours of the fires. North Olmsted police arrested him on Friday on unrelated charges until he was transferred to Olmsted Township police for questioning on Monday.

Wey was charged with two counts of arson, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of possession of criminal tools. He is now at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Continuing coverage of this story here