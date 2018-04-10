Go
Search
Watch Now:
Noon Newscast
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
38°
Low
33°
High
43°
Akron/Canton
38°
Low
31°
High
44°
See complete forecast
How To Step Up Your Style!
Posted 12:26 pm, April 10, 2018, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Balani Custom Clothiers
http://www.balanicustom.com
Popular
Body of missing 98-year-old Wadsworth woman discovered in closet of home
TMZ: Cleveland kidnapping survivor Lily Rose is married
2 Northeast Ohio women killed after wrong-way driver causes Michigan crash
Actress Mariska Hargitay greeted in Cleveland by local high school band
Latest News
Cleveland Kennel is full; Adoption fees lowered
Avon officer accused of punching security guard, trying to look up waitress’ skirt at Cleveland casino
Grown-Up Twist On A Bologna Sandwich!
Big Salads With A Big Personality!
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: April 10, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: February 20, 2018
New Day Cleveland
New Day Recipes
Spanish Potato Salad!
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: April 6, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: January 12, 2017
News
Looking for a dog? Kennel at City Dogs Cleveland is full
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: February 27, 2018
News
Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway sold out
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: January 24, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: March 6, 2018
News
Bus driver turns into hair dresser for students: ‘You treat them like your own kids’
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: February 7, 2018
News
Hidden Gems in the CLE: Love, Anji Paper Florist makes a colorful gift last
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.