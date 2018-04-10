Fox Recipe Box: Rock-n Roll Bars with Homemade Hot Fudge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If Rocky Road bars are the base for this recipe, you can only imagine how delicious the finished dish is! Country chef Lee Ann Miller showed Fox 8's Natalie Herbick how to make homemade hot fudge sauce to accompany the vanilla ice cream that sits on top of this decadent sweet treat.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Rock-n-Roll Bars

¾ c. butter

1 c. sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-1/3 c. all purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

3 Tablespoons dark cocoa

½ c. nuts (optional)

4 c. mini marshmallows

3 Tablespoons butter

¾ c. semi-sweet mini chocolate chips

½ c. milk mini chocolate chips

1 c. creamy peanut butter

2 c. Rice Krispies

Cream butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla. In a separate bowl combine flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa (and nuts if desired). Spread batter into greased 10x15 jelly roll pan and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and top with marshmallows, then return to oven for approximately 1-1/2 minutes. Dip a frosting spatula in water and gently spread the marshmallows while still warm. Melt butter and chocolate chips on low heat. Remove from heat and add peanut butter, then Rice Krispies. Gently spread on top of marshmallows.

Mary’s Homemade Hot Fudge

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 Tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

1- 14 oz. can Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 teaspoon water

Combine first 4 ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly and add water. Serve immediately.