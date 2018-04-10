Family searching for answers in death of 27-year-old Marine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has uncovered a new drive for a break in the case of a local unsolved mystery.

Family and friends of Josh Bowers are planning to put posters in the area where he was killed in hopes of finding the person responsible.

Bowers, 27, of Mansfield , went to a concert in Cleveland last month and ended up murdered.

“He was so excited to go to Cleveland he had never been there,” said Dawn Macaluso, Bowers’ mother. “He had VIP tickets for a concert. He got a hotel room and just couldn’t wait to go.”

Bowers, a Marine, had recently returned home so he could help his mother care for his sister, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash.

“He worked for Coca-Cola, he was a hard worker and he always took care of us,” Macaluso said. “I can’t believe someone did this to him.”

On March 15th, Macaluso was notified that her son was shot several times and ended up crashing his truck into a building on Superior.

His family says his gold Marine ring and a watch were never located. His mother also said someone used his credit card to purchase several hotel rooms after his death.

“Money was taken from his ATM too, which makes me wonder if he was held at gunpoint and made to take out money,” Macaluso said.

Cleveland Police Lt. Ali Pillow says detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives or Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers, 216-252-7463 right away. A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and an indictment of the person responsible.

“Please, please, if you know something call,” Macaluso said. “I love my son. Whoever did this to him needs to be off the street.”