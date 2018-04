EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Police in East Cleveland are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 62-year-old woman.

Rafiqah Dawud Alim was last seen on March 12 at her apartment on Cedar Road. She was reported missing on April 5.

Dawud Alim is 5 feet tall and weighs 148 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234.