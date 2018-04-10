Dozens of security cameras being installed at Brown Middle School in Ravenna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Ohio -- Dozens of security cameras are being installed at Brown Middle School in Ravenna and just part of a multi-layered safety plan.

Ravenna Board of Education member Mike Tontimonia confirmed to Fox 8 that the cameras will be strategically placed at Brown and similar to those already installed at the high school.

The goal is to have the cameras operational by May and to eventually install cameras across the district, “building by building,” said Tontimonia.

The cameras are being paid for with funds from the $2.9 million permanent improvements levy that passed last spring and will be directly linked to the Ravenna Police Department.

He says, officers won’t be watching 24/7, but because the video will be sent back in real time, police will be able to quickly assess an emergency situation and then respond more effectively.

Tontimonia says, the district is also considering other safety measures including potentially hiring additional school resource officers.

Parents and the community offered some suggestions of their own at a public safety meeting held on April 4.

The district says right now everything is being considered because student safety is an absolute priority, something families overwhelmingly support.

“I just think it’s wonderful,” said Geraldine Wright. “Safety is the most important thing.”