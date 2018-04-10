× Cleveland Kennel is full; Adoption fees lowered

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Animal Care and Control is lowering adoption fees at the kennel.

The Cleveland Kennel is full with more than 100 dogs at the facility. Now through April, the cost to adopt is $41, compared to the usual $61.

“There are 101 city dogs at the kennel currently awaiting loving homes,” said Michelle Harvanek, shelter operations manager, in a news release on Tuesday. “There’s a match for anyone looking to adopt and our adoption counselors are happy to help find the right fit.”

Each dog is vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered and comes with a Cuyahoga County license.

The city kennel, located on West 7th Street, is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Appointments are recommended, and can be made at citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us or 216-664-3476.