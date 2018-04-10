× Avon officer accused of punching security guard, trying to look up waitress’ skirt at Cleveland casino

AVON, Ohio– An Avon police officer is accused of trying to look up a waitress’ skirt at JACK Cleveland Casino and then spitting and punching a security guard, according to a Cleveland police report.

Avon police say Officer James Cline was placed on a paid leave after being arrested Friday by Cleveland police. He was off duty at the time.

Cline was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct by intoxication, a minor misdemeanor.

The report states a security officer witnessed Cline trying to look up a waitress’ skirt and was asked to leave.

Cline is accused of taking a drink of beer and then spitting it at the security officer. The security officer then escorted him to the elevators, and stated Cline punched him.

The report states security video shows “exactly the same events” as the security guard described.

The waitress did not want to press charges.

Cline, who has been with Avon for about a year, has no prior disciplinary problems with the department.

Officials say he will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

