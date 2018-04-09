Woman pulled from apartment following fire, rushed to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Firefighters with the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a fire in an apartment building on Cedar Ave. early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m.
According to Mike Norman, fire department spokesman, a 60-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. Her name and condition were not immediately available.
Several people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
A cause of the fire had not been released early Monday.
41.498225 -81.671381