Woman pulled from apartment following fire, rushed to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Firefighters with the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a fire in an apartment building on Cedar Ave. early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m.

According to Mike Norman, fire department spokesman, a 60-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. Her name and condition were not immediately available.

Apartment fire 2508 Cedar Ave in Cle. @ClevelandFire rescued 1 from apartment. EMS performing CPR on the way to ambulance. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/WsspmWbJvv — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) April 9, 2018

Several people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

A cause of the fire had not been released early Monday.