Wadsworth police looking for missing 98-year-old woman

WADSWORTH, Ohio– Wadsworth police are looking for a missing 98-year-old woman.

They say at around 9 a.m. Monday, they were notified that Margaret M. Douglas was missing from her home.

Police say Margaret is a Wadsworth resident and does not own a vehicle. She was reported missing by an out-of-town relative who learned that Margaret’s friends had not been in contact with her since April 3.

An investigation has so far determined that the woman was last seen at her home around April 5.

She is 5’6″ and weighs 150 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or recent activities, you’re asked to please contact the the Wadsworth Police Department at 330-334-1511.