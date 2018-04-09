TMZ: Cleveland kidnapping survivor Lily Rose is married

LOS ANGELES, CA – Lily Rose, who used to be known as Michelle Knight, had a big announcement during a recent interview, according to TMZ.

The survivor of the infamous Cleveland kidnapping, who was held for 11 years by Ariel Castro along with Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus, has revealed that she is married.

She tied the knot with a 39-year-old man named Miguel back in May of 2015, two years after she was freed from captivity.

Castro was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his crime. He committed suicide in his cell in 2013.

Lily wrote a book about her experience, “Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, A Life Reclaimed.” She has a new book out titled “Life After Darkness.”

Next month, May of 2018, is the 5-year anniversary of the girls’ escape from Casto’s home.

