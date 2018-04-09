Study: More than half of Americans would work 25% more for 10% raise

It’s the kind of study that might leave you speechless.

It turns out many Americans will do some pretty extreme things for a 10% raise.

The study, which was conducted by student loan refinancing company LendEDU, found that the average worker would take extreme measures for a bigger paycheck.

More than half said they would work an additional 10 hours a week for life for a 10% raise. Ten additional hours is 25% of a typical 40-hour work week.

The company asked more than 1,200 people a series of “would you rather” questions where they had to weigh making a big sacrifice for more money in their pay check.

Here is a look at how people responded to various scenarios that would lead to an immediate 10% annual raise: