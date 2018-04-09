Study: More than half of Americans would work 25% more for 10% raise

It’s the kind of study that might leave you speechless.
It turns out many Americans will do some pretty extreme things for a 10% raise.
The study, which was conducted by student loan refinancing company LendEDU, found that the average worker would take extreme measures for a bigger paycheck.
More than half said they would work an additional 10 hours a week for life for a 10% raise. Ten additional hours is 25% of a typical 40-hour work week.
The company asked more than 1,200 people a series of “would you rather” questions where they had to weigh making a big sacrifice for more money in their pay check.
Here is a look at how people responded to various scenarios that would lead to an immediate 10% annual raise:
- 40.06% would give up dental care for the next five years
- 12.2% would break up with their partner or significant other
- 53.55% would give up all social media accounts for the next five years
- 88.61% would give up watching Game of Thrones for life
- 43.86% would give up exercise for the next five years
- 34.98% would give up the right to vote in all elections for life
- 9.13% would give up their child’s or future child’s right to vote in all elections for life
- 73.42% would give up all alcoholic beverages for the next five years
- 17.93% would give up Social Security benefits for the next two years
- 18.9% would give up access to health insurance for the next five years
- 50.65% would give up watching movies for the next three years
- 55.9% would work an extra 10 hours per week for life
- 15.27% would give up all of their vacation days for the next five years
- 47.74% would give up all caffeinated products for the next two years
- 50.4% would work one day every weekend for the next year
- 5.33% would eat a single tide pod