Off-duty Avon officer arrested for disorderly conduct

CLEVELAND– An Avon police officer was placed on a paid leave after he was arrested Friday by Cleveland officers.

A spokesman for Avon police told the FOX 8 I-Team that Officer James Cline was arrested at the JACK Cleveland Casino on charges of disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was off duty.

Cline pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

Cline, who has been with Avon for about a year, has no prior disciplinary problems with the department.

Officials said he will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.