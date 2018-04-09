× Mother, boyfriend indicted in murder of 4-year-old Euclid girl

CLEVELAND– A woman and her boyfriend were indicted on Monday in the murder of a 4-year-old Euclid girl.

Sierra Day and Deonte Lewis face counts of aggravated murder, murder, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence. They will be arraigned on Thursday.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid on March 11 for an unresponsive child. According to police reports, Aniya Day-Garrett had burn marks on her feet and legs, and she appeared emaciated.

The child was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her father, Mickhal Garrett, filed for custody in December because he felt the 4-year-old was being abused. Since her death, Garrett has joined others in calling for changes at Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

Last month, Cuyahoga County officials appointed a special panel to review Aniya’s case.

Continuing coverage of this story here