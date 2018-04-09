May 8 Primary Election: What you need to know

If you plan on voting in the May 8, 2018 Primary Election, here is what you need to know:

**Voter registration deadline is today, Monday, April 9, 2018. (Check your voter registration, HERE.) Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or you can get one from a local library or board of elections office. If sent via U.S. mail, registration forms must be postmarked by April 9 to be considered valid.

All county boards of elections will extend business hours until 9:00 p.m. tonight to accept registration forms. Voter registrations submitted online will be accepted until 12:00 a.m. April 10.

**Absentee voting begins Tuesday, April 10, 2018, for all registered Ohio voters. Voters have the option of casting their absentee ballot either in-person or by mail. For more on absentee voting, CLICK HERE.

