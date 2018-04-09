Man to be sentenced in death of missing woman whose body was found in Elyria

CLEVELAND– The man who pleaded guilty in the death of 19-year-old Tierra Bryant will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Bryant was last seen on March 30, 2015 on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

Last week, Hunt pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and obstructing official business.

On the day she disappeared, Bryant was at the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights with Hunt. Police said she called a family friend, saying she felt uncomfortable and wanted to be picked up. But she never left the motel to meet her friend.

Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, California more than two years after Bryant’s disappearance. Prosecutors said he confessed to the crime and provided information on where to find the remains.

Investigators began searching a wooded area near Mussey Avenue in Elyria. After a few days, they located partial skeletal remains in a hole about 4 feet deep. They were later identified using dental records and tattoos.

Bryant was featured as part of FOX 8’s Missing segment.

