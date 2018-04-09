Jury selection begins today for accused Ashland serial killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio -- The trial for accused serial killer Shawn Grate begins this morning in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Jury selection starts at 9 a.m.

Grate, 41, is charged with more than 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

Grate was arrested on September 13, 2016, after a woman called 911 saying that she'd been abducted. On the call, she can be heard whispering, then naming Grate as her kidnapper.

Officers later rescued her from a home on Covert Court in Ashland. It was on that property where investigators found the bodies of two more women. Autopsy results revealed they had been strangled.

Officials said Grates confessed to killing two additional women, whose bodies were found near Mansfield and Marion.

