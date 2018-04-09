Identities released of 3 women found dead in Akron home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday released the identities of three women found dead in an Akron home on Saturday.

Tara Williams, 20; Ashtyn Andrade, 20, both of Sycamore Street; and Courtney Collier, 20, from Safer Plaza in Akron, were all found deceased inside the home on Sycamore.

Paramedics said the deaths were suspected drug overdoses, but the medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology testing, which could take several weeks.

Akron police found the women around 7:40 Saturday evening after receiving a call for a welfare check.

Read more, here; watch a past report in the video, above.