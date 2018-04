Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Warmth on the 8-day looks to be brief, but at least it’s something. The FOX 8 weather team forecast this warm up back on March 22nd. We were a few days early with it :)

Expect more rain late Saturday night/early Sunday with falling temperatures next week. Temperatures will be cooler but not cold. Anticipate above normal rainfall to finish out the month of April/early May.