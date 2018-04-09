Grandmother has emergency, 4-year-old calls 911

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Mary Wetrich is so glad she decided to teach her 4-year-old granddaughter how and when to call 911.

“When you teach the children how to obtain emergency assistance, you hope that you never have to go through that. But on the other hand, you hope that if you do they really were paying attention,” said Wetrich, or Mimi, as she is known to her granddaughter Aribella.

As it turns out Aribella was paying attention after all. “She was laying on the floor right here and she had a lot of pain in the front and the back,” said Aribella as she remembered March 16.

Aribella got her grandmother’s cell phone and called 911. She was able to answer questions about how her grandmother was feeling and looking and even follow the dispatcher’s instructions to put the family’s two dogs in another room.

“911 said to put the dogs away and then I put them in my bedroom,” Aribella explained.

Perry Township honored Aribella and gave her an award during a ceremony a few weeks later.

“I think I have a little heroine in the house. She is fantastic. I don’t know what I would have done if she wasn’t here or what the outcome would have been. I don’t even want to think about that,” Wetrich said.

We asked Aribella if she thinks she is a hero, she said no, and then, “I just think I’m a superstar that’s what I think."