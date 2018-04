Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- The GlenOak High School choir treated the crew to an in-flight performance while en route to Florida.

The students left early Friday morning for Orlando to compete at Festival Disney. When a flight attendant asked to hear them sing, the Chorale performed "The Lord Bless and Keep You."

Chorale and Drifters, two choir groups from the high school, took first place in their categories at the competition. They also performed at a local church during the trip.