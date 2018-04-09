Download: What’s the worst chore?

Chores can be a pain for any of us to do. But, what is the worst one?

A new report from the Council of Contemporary Families, a non-profit that studies family dynamics, found that washing dishes was the most unfavorable among women.

Additionally, it concluded that household tasks coincide with relationship quality. In other words, the more a couple splits chores, the less stress in the relationship.

Read more about the study, HERE, then tell us … what is your least favorite chore?

