Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Diana Chittester is a popular Northeast Ohio singer-songwriter known for her signature guitar style. Diana also teaches a workshop about important female guitarists, including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

We asked Diana to perform some of Sister Rosetta Tharpe's music in the Fox 8 studio and explain why she is known as the 'Godmother of Rock 'n Roll'. Click here to learn more about Diana Chittester and see her upcoming show schedule.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video