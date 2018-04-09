UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Cleveland boy found safe

Posted 7:35 pm, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49PM, April 9, 2018

UPDATE: Cleveland police tell Fox 8 that Jamarcus was found by a family member and returned home shortly after 8 p.m.

CLEVELAND –  The Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 11-year-old.

Jamarcus Johnson was last seen around 5 p.m. near his home on Soika Avenue in the general area of Luke Easter Park. He was wearing a green/blue jacket with navy blue pants and grey shoes.

Anyone seeing him or with any information about him is asked to contact the Cleveland police  or the 4th District detectives.