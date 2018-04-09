UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Cleveland boy found safe

Photo Gallery
UPDATE: Cleveland police tell Fox 8 that Jamarcus was found by a family member and returned home shortly after 8 p.m.
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 11-year-old.
Jamarcus Johnson was last seen around 5 p.m. near his home on Soika Avenue in the general area of Luke Easter Park. He was wearing a green/blue jacket with navy blue pants and grey shoes.
Anyone seeing him or with any information about him is asked to contact the Cleveland police or the 4th District detectives.
41.473624 -81.597095