Actress Mariska Hargitay greeted in Cleveland by local high school band

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Members of the Wickliffe High School Blue Devil Swing Band had a weekend they won’t soon forget.

The band was selected to help greet people arriving for the Cleveland International Film Festival — including actress Mariska Hargitay.

The band performed at the Burke Lakefront Airport Sunday afternoon.

Hargitay, who is best known for her role as “Olivia Benson” in the long running show “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” was among those who came to Cleveland for the film festival.

The band posted a picture of Hargitay wearing a band t-shirt, standing on two drums, and holding up cymbals.

Hargitay is the producer of the film “I am Evidence.” According to its website, the film “exposes the alarming number of untested rape kits in the United States through a character-driven narrative, bringing much needed attention to the disturbing pattern of how the criminal justice system has historically treated sexual assault survivors.”

The movie focuses on untested rape kits in Cleveland, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

Hargitay attended a screening on Sunday night.

The movie will be shown on Monday, April 16th at 8 p.m. on HBO.