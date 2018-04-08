Police: Man, 25, fatally shot during attempted robbery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man.

It happened just after midnight Sunday in the 12200 block of Sobieski Avenue.

Police say the man was visiting a home on that street when males showed up and asked for him to come outside. After he came out, the suspects shot him.

Officers found the man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. The victim was able to tell the officers that the suspects had tried to rob him before they shot him, police say. The man told police he did not know the suspects.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Further details were not immediately released. No one has been arrested.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.