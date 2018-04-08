Missing Canton teen found in Lorain County

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP– A missing Canton teen reunited with her mother after being located in Sheffield Township Sunday.

15- year-old Zoey Marie Boyd has been missing since March 19th.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex after receiving a call from the teen’s mother who suspected the teen was in the company of a 20-year-old male.

When performing a search of the male’s apartment, a deputy spotted Boyd’s arm peeking out of a pile of clothing in a closet.

The 20-year-old male has been taken into custody with pending charges.