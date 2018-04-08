× I-Team: Head of Cleveland Police Commission placed on leave

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the head of the Cleveland Police Commission has been placed on leave for a “thorough investigation” that revolves around “workplace issue and conflicts, including your performance.”

Cleveland City Hall placed Executive Director Jason Goodrick on paid administrative leave Friday. The I-Team has obtained a copy of a letter to him outlining that from the City Finance Director.

**See letter below this story**

The Commission makes recommendations on policies and procedures for reform of the Cleveland Police Department. The Commission is made up of 13 members who volunteer although the Commission has paid staff members. A news release from last year shows Goodrick began work as Executive Director in June with a salary of $90,000.

The letter placing Goodrick on leave also notes, “you have also expressed discomfort and dissatisfaction with the current work environment.” The letter also states the paid leave will be for four weeks, but that could be extended.

The I-Team has left messages for Goodrick.

A Commission member and two city officials have confirmed to the I-Team ongoing concerns about the internal functioning of the Commission.

We have also left a message for the Mayor’s spokesperson.

A woman previously selected to head the Commission was indicted for filing false moving expenses. Nicole Junior recently struck a plea deal with Cuyahoga County Prosecutors and received probation and a fine.