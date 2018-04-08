Confederacy exhibit displayed at Cincinnati’s Freedom Center

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has two new museum exhibits on the history and currency of the Confederacy.

“Confederate Currency: The Color of Money” and “Confederate Memory: Symbols, Controversy & Legacy” has opened at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

The first museum exhibit displays paintings of the money used in the Confederacy and southern states. The bank notes feature images of slavery in the center of the bills.

Christopher Miller, programs initiatives manager at the center, tells WCPO-TV the currency shows how slavery played a “significant role in the economic foundation” of the country.

The second exhibit examines revisionist history and national Confederate symbols such as the Confederate flag.

The exhibits run through July 13 at the center that celebrates the “underground railroad” network that helped slaves reach freedom.