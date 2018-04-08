Monday, April 9 is deadline to register to vote in Ohio primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS - Monday, April 9th, is the deadline to register to vote in next month's Ohio primary election.

Anyone who wants to cast a ballot in the May primary for Ohio governor, senate or a local congressional seat must register by then.

You can find more information about registering to vote at the Ohio Secretary of State's website. You can also register to vote online here.

For those voting absentee, you can click here to find out the process. You will need to contact your county Board of Elections to request a ballot.

Ohio's primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 8.