Alliance Police Department handing out free stuffed animals to children

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Alliance Police Department is giving away free stuffed animals and police officer trading cards to children who stop by to meet them.

There’s no specific reason for this act of kindness.

The department says any child can come down to the station, where they’ll meet an officer, then select a stuffed animal of their choice. They also get an officer trading card.

Alliance police say since they have a lot of stuffed animals leftover, they could be doing this for the next few days. The department is located at 470 E Market Street in Alliance.

Well done, Alliance PD!