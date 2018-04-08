A quick warm-up later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rather chilly across Northeast Ohio…15 to 20°F colder than average today. The high in Cleveland only reached 37.

Clouds increase tonight and lows will once again fall into the 20’s. We finally break 40 tomorrow with a slight chance of a flurry or sprinkle. Warmth on the 8-day looks to be brief, but at least it’s something. Where’s Spring? More rainfall late next week that goes along with the milder air.

On a bright note, the sun is setting later and later, in fact, this evening we reach another milestone…