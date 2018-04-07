Workers find body in culvert underneath abandoned Utah Kmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- A crew doing survey work at the old Kmart building in West Valley City, Utah located what appears to be a body inside an overflow area below the parking lot Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Scott Arnold of the West Valley City Police Department said a survey crew was working at the old Kmart near 4100 South and 1770 West (near Redwood Road) and made the discovery shortly after 12 p.m.

Survey crews were checking pipes and drainage, and they found a body beneath a grating in the overflow area.

Police say the body was found partially submerged in water.

At this time there are no details about the identity of the deceased, the cause and manner of their death, or how they came to be in the area beneath the grating.

The survey crew was working on behalf of the company that purchased the old Kmart building.