The weekend has arrived! With it, more stable air, but don’t let the sunshine deceive you. Our highs will be some 20°F colder than normal! A few flurries Sunday out east.

But that sunshine IS setting later and later. On Sunday, we reach another sunset milestone:

Warmth on the 8-day looks to be brief. More rainfall late next week.

Here is your 8-day forecast panel:

